Meets Leeds's answer to The Beatles who are still jamming after touring Germany in 1966

Known for their trademark tartan trousers, the five musicians who also held down day jobs, were soon in demand supporting Wayne Fontana and Spencer Davis and others.

They also found themselves touring Germany for a few months in 1966 and performed in pubs over there when England played Germany in the World Cup.

Now retired members of The Kaynes, who used the Yorkshire Evening Post small ads to find new recruits, have met up again by chance and are enjoying a few jam sessions in a Leeds studio.

They Kaynes on stage during the 1960s.

The men who are now in their 70s, are all loyal Leeds United fans, and enjoy meeting up and reminiscing about the old days.

Lead singer Andy Swallow, who previously worked in the building trade and as a DJ and comedian, said: “We played all over including places like the Star and Garter in Kirkstall, which was a great gig. We used to be booked for a full week and played every night and we’d get £50 for that. It was loads of money back then, along with our day jobs.

“We performed in pubs such as The Red House at Meadow Lane; The Admiral, off Kirkstall Road, the Scott Hall Arms and had a few regular gigs over Todmorden and Halifax way. Our mate was a roofer and used to give us a lift in his van.”

Three of the original Leeds band members of the Kaynes, who played gigs all over Leeds and abroad back in 60's. Pictured Andy Swallow, Ken Stobbs, and John Martin.

Andy, 74, from Guiseley, said since they split up in 1967, they had lost touch as family life took over: "Earlier this year I was amazed to bump into lead guitarist John Martin and he said our bass player Ken Stobbs lived local to me.

"We have since got together and played a bit for our own enjoyment at the Blueberry Hill studios in Kirkstall.

"We have old photographs and don't think we've changed much, others may disagree.

"Sadly, after searching for him, it seems that our fifth member Alan Cooper has sadly passed away."

The Kaynes during the 1960s

John Martin, who played lead guitar, now 71, from Menston, went on to be in The Followers band, which became quite successful in Europe.

Ken Stobbs, from Rawdon, played bass and John Swain, nicknamed ‘Chucky’, who came from Ireland Wood, was on the drums.

The band was formed in 1961 and they played together for six years, with Andy joining as lead singer around 1963.

They used to rehearse in an attic above a shop on city centre North Street and later at the Red House.

They Kaynes in the 1960s

Andy added: “They were great days. We were in Germany for a few months when British bands were big news, on the back of the Beatles. We got there with a van borrowed from a vicar in Wetherby.”

FACTFILE

The Kaynes formed around 1961 and split up in 1967.

Three of the members Ken Stobbs, John Swain and Alan Cooper went to Hawksworth School.

They were well known on the Leeds pub circuit and performed at night alongside day jobs in the building trade or at the tax office.

They once went to tour Germany for three months in 1966 and got there in a van borrowed from a vicar.