Meeting to be held to discuss drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Roundhay Park

Have your say

A public meeting is due to be held to discuss drug dealing, speeding and anti-social behaviour in a popular Leeds park.

-> Warning to public after couple flashed by suspected 'dogger' in Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park has become the location for a 'significant increase' in anti-social behaviour, the 'Friends of Roundhay Park' group said.

The group have reported an increase in:

-> Litter

-> Driving at speed and other driving offences

-> Drug dealing

-> Threatening situations

-> Theft of Yorkshire flagstone from pathways

Invitations will be sent to local councillors, police, Leeds parks, press and local community groups to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held at St Andrews Church, Shaftsbury Avenue on Tuesday July 30th at 7pm.

FORP said the aim of the meeting is to 'highlight the seriousness of the problems' and 'seek decisions and answers from those who can and should protect our local environment'.