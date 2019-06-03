Meet Yorkshire’s quickest Deliveroo driver on two wheels

A Deliveroo driver has been crowned the fastest in Yorkshire as riders from across the country battled it out for the quickest time.

Dovydas Cipkus clocked a time of just 21.56 seconds on the 250 metre circuit at the York Sport Velodrome for the ‘Deliveroo Rider Races’.

Dovydas Cipkus

Dovydas - who developed his passion for cycling while riding for Leeds University Cycling Club - was followed by Cesar Falco in a time of 22.52 seconds, who completed his flying lap just ahead of Dan Webster by 0.03 seconds.

The inaugural event will involve regional heats in Manchester, York, Bournemouth, Brighton, Reading, London, Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin, with over 170 riders expected to take part.

As the three fastest riders in the York event, the trio qualified to represent Yorkshire in the grand final at the Lee Valley VeloPark in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in September.

The race champion said: “The race was good fun, and my first time on a track.

Deliveroo Rider Races.

“It was a bit of a surprise to come first, and getting through to the final is a good motivation to get fit for it”.

Race finalists for the competition will be in with the chance to win prizes from event sponsors, Halfords and Powertraveller.

Dan Warne, Deliveroo’s Managing Director for UK and Ireland said: “We’re thrilled that Rider Races has returned for a second year, this time bigger and better.

“It’s a brilliant way to celebrate the talented individuals who make it possible to deliver great food to people across Yorkshire.

“Our riders are already the champions of our community, but these races give them a chance to show who's a champion on the track too.

“We were blown away by the standard of competition in York.

“I want to congratulate all the riders who took part and can't wait to see if Dovydas can go on to be crowned the fastest rider in all of the UK”.

Deliveroo launched in York in September 2015 and partners with over 100 restaurants in the city, including The York Roast Co. and Mommy Thai.

Almost 200 self-employed riders deliver food across York for the company.