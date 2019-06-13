Meet the young stars of Gentleman Jack who come from Leeds

YOUNGSTERS who starred in the popular BBC television drama Gentleman Jack have told about their first professional acting experience alongside the stars.

The youngsters from Leeds and West Yorkshire were employed as extras with some securing speaking parts after auditions.

Dexter Hughes, nine, from Gomersal, with Suranne Jones

The children were taken back to the 1830s wearing carefully researched outfits, after learning to speak in strong Halifax accents and even undergoing suitable haircuts.

Set in Halifax in 1832, Gentleman Jack portrays the true tale of Anne Lister, the Yorkshire landowner and diarist.

Many of the young actors came from Articulate Speech and Drama School, which offers drama classes in Otley, Ilkley and Cleckheaton and is run by founder Stacey Burrows, a former lawyer.

Stacey said: “We are known for providing talented child actors to the TV and film industry. I am extremely proud of them all.

Rocco Haynes, five, from Middleton, during the filming of Gentleman Jack

“Some of the children were cast in speaking roles after several auditions last year with writer and director Sally Wainwright playing a large role in the casting process in Leeds.

“We had a total of 80 children as actors and extras and everyone has been thrilled with the experience.

“Most of the kids only needed a day or two off school. If it is longer they get tuition on set.”

More than 80 kids from Leeds and surrounding areas were used as extras, some with speaking parts.”

Rocco Haynes, five, from Middleton, who plays Billy Hardcastle in Gentleman Jack, with actors Natalie Gavin and Joel Morris, who play his parents Alice and William Hardcastle in the show.

Dexter Hughes, nine, from Gomersal, plays little ‘Henry Hardcastle’ who is dramatically thrown off the gig in episode one, and in episode two boldly asks Anne Lister ‘Are you a man?’ leaving her struggling for words.

Dexter, pictured with Suranne, said: ‘I met Suranne, she was really nice and asked me questions about my life and told me about her son who is only two.

“Sally Wainwright took time to talk to me about Henry’s character and gave me lots of direction.

“I’ve been at Articulate for about three years. I went to see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in Leeds and told my mum I’d like to try to be an actor so I started going to Articulate in Cleckheaton.

Tilly Kaye, seven, from Birstall, plays Amy Sowden, daughter of Sam Sowden in Gentleman Jack. Tillys opening scene sees her Yorkshire accent shining through.

“In my first year I did a few adverts, such as Johnstone's Paint and the House Simple commercial. Gentleman Jack was my first big job.”

Rocco Haynes, five, from Middleton, and his big brother Austin Haynes, ten, both attend Articulate.

Rocco, can be seen playing ‘Billy Hardcastle’ in the series and also had a scene with Suranne Jones, where he explains ‘we’re fettlin’ cart’ in a scene on the family farm.

Rocco said: “Gentleman Jack is set in the olden days when people didn’t have electricity. I enjoyed filming and liked it in between takes where we played games.”

Tilly Kaye, seven, from Birstall, plays Amy Sowden.

Tilly said: “There was one scene where I had to walk quickly with pig feed in a bucket and I fell over but I was absolutely fine and found it funny.

Actors from Articulate Speech and Drama, behind the scenes of Gentleman Jack, left to right Austin Haynes, Harvey Cole, Joshua Wilson, William Webster, Theodore Connides-Smith.

‘I loved filming on the days with the pigs. Over the weeks I was able to watch them grow from piglets into full size pigs. I even named them all.

“Before this I have done a few TV commercials and I've also filmed a couple of pilots for new dramas. My goal is to win an Oscar. I would really like to act in films and tv and I would also like to be a singer.”