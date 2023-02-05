Meet the 71-year-old Leeds woman who beat some of world's best at Table Tennis Championships in Middle East

Sandra Rider, who first picked up a bat as a young teenager, recently returned from Muscat in Oman to compete in the World Veteran Table Tennis Championships, where she took second place in the single and doubles competition in the over 70s’ category.

It caps off the grandmother-of-three’s best ever season, having taken the national single and doubles titles in the UK which has helped secure her the number one ranking in the country for her age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 71-year-old from Farsley said of her most recent medal haul: "It’s the best I’ve ever played, but it wasn’t something I expected, I’m over the moon. I’ve been playing well all season – since I turned 70 I have literally won everything I have played in.

"I never set any targets, I’m not that kind of person. As long as I give 100 per cent then I know I have done my best. It helps takes the pressure off.

"The games were live streamed on YouTube so my friends and family were able to watch me.”

Without knowing it, she beat the South Korean number-one seed in the early group stages which put her in pole position.

She then beat players from Australia, China and Japan to reach the singles final, and replicated her success in the doubles with her playing partner Hildegard Georgi from Germany.

Riding high....Sandra Rider with her two medals and in action during the tournament in Oman.

But her love affair with table tennis began by accident on a rainy day at Butlins in Skegness when she was just 13. With nothing else to stave off the boredom, her dad suggested she give the game a go and quickly discovered she had a natural talent. She became a top-five British player in her teens but became disillusioned at the age of 18 after being constantly overlooked for the national team – which she says was due to being from the north, when the rest of the players regularly picked were from the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then after she was divorced, she once again picked up the paddle at the age of 32 and has played ever since. By the time she was 40 she was ranked number two and finally got to represent her country in the seniors.

Retiring at 50 from the Halifax Bank, she has become a table tennis coach and continues to teach at coach at Armley and Aireborough Leisure Centres. She is also a member of Pudsey Table Tennis Club.

She said: “I love coaching and helping people through. I’m teaching the game that has brought me everything in my life. I’ve been all over the world because of this game. It’s just immeasurable how much pleasure I have got from the sport. It keeps me fit and it’s very good for the mind. I will play until I can’t play anymore – it’s the over 75s next!”

Sandra on the podium after her silver medal-win in the singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad