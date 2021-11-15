When he first arrived with the Leeds branch of the Dog's Trust, Copper was a nervous dog with no confidence, but staff say that while he has been in foster care he has flourished and is now wanting to be someone's "canine companion".

He is five-years-old and prefers human company to that of other hounds. While out walking he is good on a lead but will need a secure garden as he does like to dash around outside.

Amanda Sands, Leeds Rehoming Centre Manager said: “Copper is a handsome, friendly and super chilled boy who has flourished in his foster home. He first came into our care in May after being found as a stray. He had a wound on his hind leg and was quite a nervous dog who lacked confidence.

“Copper can be a little shy on first meeting but soon comes round especially if you have a few treats to share. He walks well on the lead and enjoys a mad dash around the garden so he needs a home where he has a secure garden. He has little interest in other dogs so an adult only home with no other pets is required.

“If you have room in your heart and space on your sofa for Copper then you will gain the most loyal and loving dog you could wish for.”

To find out more about Copper, visit dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming