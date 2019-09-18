McFly to perform in Leeds as part of 2020 tour: Here's how to get tickets

McFly have announced a full UK tour in 2020 - and they're coming to Leeds.

Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher will play at the city's First Direct Arena on Saturday, May 2, 2020 as part of an eleven show tour.

The four-piece have promised fans they will perform previously unheard tracks as well as their chart-topping classic hits including All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.

The tour announcement follows a one-off headline show in London selling out in minutes as well as the release of Lost Songs.

This original material from the McFly vaults accumulated after the release of their last album, Above The Noise, and before the launch of McBusted. It is due to be made freely available on Spotify and all major platforms, one song per week.

In a statement, the band said: ‘The past week it has been incredible to feel so much support for our band after being away for so long.

"Selling out the O2 so fast has proved, once again, that we have the best fans in the world and we want to play to as many of you as possible So we are very excited to announce our first arena tour in almost 10 years."

To date the band have enjoyed seven UK number-one singles, five top-ten albums, six sell-out tours and ten million records sales worldwide

Tickets for the First Direct Arena concert are due go on sale from Friday, September 20, at 9am.