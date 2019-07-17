Mature student Michael widens career prospects with degree

A mature student from Leeds Trinity University is graduating today, after returning to full-time education for the first time in 43 years.
Michael Clayton, 57, graduates with a 2:1 in Criminology after making the brave decision to return to full-time education to improve his career prospects and widen his academic interests.
Originally from Leeds, Michael has been familiar with Leeds Trinity for many years and his first experience of the university was during his studies for an access certificate in the early-2000s. Due to family and work commitments, he was unable to extend his learning during this time.
Thirteen years later, after his children had grown up and left home, Michael decided to apply to study at the university following an informal chat with a university lecturer who reassured him that his past experiences would not deter him.
Michael said: “Leeds Trinity was my main choice, with the course offering everything I was looking for. My main concern was being accepted and I worried that a rather colourful past life could exclude me from further education.
“Studying at Leeds Trinity has changed my whole perspective; it was the first time I had been in full-time education for 43 years and I now have more confidence and skills unobtainable in my previous career.”
He added: “I occasionally feel envious of my fellow students, they are just starting in their chosen career paths, whereas my time is more limited. I am delighted that I have studied alongside them, observing their growth and maturing during the last three years.”
Michael is now preparing to start an MA in Victorian Studies at Leeds Trinity this September, home to one of the leading courses for this subject area in the UK. After his master’s study, he would like to use his qualification to source long-term employment opportunities.
Dr Danielle McDermott, senior lecturer in forensic psychology at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Michael, by his own admission had a ‘colourful background’ before coming to Leeds Trinity to study criminology as a mature student.
“Michael threw himself into everything and quickly took over as the ‘dad’ of the group. His attendance and engagement was exemplary, and despite not always being the strongest student academically, it’s been a privilege to watch him develop and achieve a 2:1 overall.
“Having students like Michael is what Leeds Trinity is all about. We are inclusive and I am proud to say that no matter what your background, we will support you in achieving your goals.”
Michael is one of 282 students graduating today from the School of Social and Health Sciences and the Institute of Childhood and Education with degrees in criminology, psychology, sociology and PGCE Primary Education.
Students will be addressed by Leeds Trinity University Pro-Chancellors Ed Anderson and the Rt Hon John Battle, and students Chloe Tear and Daniel Horry will deliver a Vote of Thanks to their classmates.
The university will also award Honorary Fellowship to Professor Edward Spiers, in recognition of his work as an academic and as an eminent military historian. Professor Spiers has helped the development of research, particularly in the postgraduate research community, at Leeds Trinity University as the institution works towards Research Degree Awarding Powers.
SCHOOL OF SOCIAL AND
HEALTH SCIENCES
Master of Science by Research *University of Leeds Award
Holly Edwards
Master of Science in Psychology (Conversion)
Barbara Chika Nnadi
Rosemary Okello
Danielle Rhodes
Bachelor of Arts in Criminology
Maisie Jayne Argyle
George Beard
Emily Bowmar
Jessica Buttress
Michael John Clayton
Lucy-Ann Fawcett-Feely
Amy Griffiths
Lily Mae Haigh
Christie Hardwick
Taryn Harrison
Alanna May Linden
Adam Lorains
Aamir Mahmood
Daisy McGeorge
Helena O’Connor
Lucy Faye Parker
Filip Pazera
Olivia Simone Reed
Mackenzie Roberts
Bradley Smith
Rachel Tinkler
Hollie Walton
Imogen Webster
Lucy Rose Wheeler
Daisy Wright
Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
Jessica Birch
Carla Ervin
Matthew Craig Ryding
Melissa Sibanda
Bachelor of Science in Counselling Psychology
Mariam Amir
Edward Bennett
Lauren Chalk
Jodie Doyle
Rebeka Alexandra Garbutt
Jessica Lauren Hayward
Lauren Hope
Fatima Patel
Caitlin Pigott
Lauren Michelle Sellers
Laura Thorne
Katrin Todd
Katongo Mutale Tuffin
Emma Elizabeth Williamson
Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology
Abigail Alexander
Jordan Louise Barker
Shelby Barnett
Anna-Marie Bedford
Charlotte Brearley
Charlotte Jayne Bryan
Natalie Fielden
Lauren-May Fox
Kristina Lee Greenhow
Cori-Beth Harper
Daisy-Mae Harrison-Taylor
Chloe Harvey
Tate Molly Henocq
Hope Holburt
Rebecca Howley
Alexandra Emily Hutson
Charlotte Ives
Charlotte Alice Jackson
Lisa Kaye
Maria Koulianou
Jennifer Elizabeth Mitchell
Lauren Freya Moreton
Taunie Parker-Smith
Tania Marisa Pereira Mascarenhas
Luisa Natalya Rayner-Hey
Nikita Reis Da Costa
Tyla Courtney Richardson
Bethany Jane Salt
Levi Shepherd
Samuel Simmons
Abigail Sixsmith
Lauren Teale
Georgia Marie Ward
Stephanie Webster
Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Myra Nayab Ahmad
Kornelija Arlauskaite
Dana Katherine Ashworth
Carly Binfield
Heidi Bowes
Caitlin Bethany
Joy Brady
Daniela Bushi
Ma.Lourdes Casingcasing
Christopher Clay
Chloe Cotgrave
Elise Lauren Dakin
Clare D’Cruz
Tilly Fox
Calum Gaw
Rory Gibbons
Phoebe Juliet Goldstone
Denni Gouck
Kelly Ann Louise Grace
Ellie Henderson
Rachel Ives
Ellisha Bethany Jones
Lucy Kirkwood
Natalie Ann Lewis
Bethany-Jay Lindsay
Helena Meireles
Elliot Norbury
Georgia Louise O’Reilly
Emily Rose Ramsden
Saqib Sajid
Jessica Scaife
Morgan Frances Sheppard
Rebecca Leigh Shotton
David Thomas Siddle
Epiphania Chido Tapfumaneyi
Amy Elizabeth Thomas
Joanna Tonkiel
Nicole Townend
Daniella Simone Wolfendale
Libby Anne Wood
Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Child Development
Lauren Ackinclose
Bethany Carey
Rebecca Cowling
Danielle Hannard
Sophie Howcroft
Katherine Frances Jones
Sophie Kelsall
Eleanor Nightingale
Alice May Orr
Danielle Georgia Patten
Tamara Lauren Ragiste
Courtney Shepherd
Emma Snowden
Chloe Louise Tear
Reanna Thach
Jasmine Williams
Bachelor of Science in Sport Psychology
Ryan James Foster
Jamie Rhys Halliday
Jodie Higgins
Lucy May Howes
Kate Emma Ireland
Rodrigo Sanchez
Katherine Elizabeth Skelton
Nicholas David Widdop
LEEDS TRINITY UNIVERSITY PRIZES
Counselling Psychology Programme Prize
Lauren Chalk
Criminology Programme Prize
Lily Mae Haigh
Forensic Psychology Programme Prize
Luisa Natalya Rayner-Hey
Psychology Programme Prize
Ellie Henderson
Psychology and Child Development Programme Prize
Emma Snowden
Sociology Programme Prize
Matthew Craig Ryding
Sport Psychology Programme Prize
Jodie Higgins
British Psychological Society Prize
Luisa Natalya Rayner-Hey, Forensic Psychology
INSTITUTE OF CHILDHOOD AND EDUCATION
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Primary Education 3-7
Honufa Yasmin Akthar
Faye Abigail Bradley
Hannah Louise Brearley
Hannah Elizabeth Brierley
Pamela Jane Burgess
Ruth Buxton-Cook
Sophie Cockroft
Rebecca Cooper
Jack Devanney
Terri-Lee Edwards
Sallie-Ann Freear
Charlotte Halstead
Daisy Louise Halstead
Penny Hancock
Ryan Higson
Humairaa Aakifah Hussain
Georgina Linney
Lani Kate Marshall
Emily Katie McManus
Bronwyn McMurrough
James Edward Melody
Rebecca Mills
Amy Louise Mitchell
Rebecca May Niblett
Kathryn Richardson
Elliot Peter Scott
Georgina Shaw
Jessica Sims-Walton
Kelly Michelle Smart
Juliette Martine Smith
Liane Sowden
Lucy Megan Tallis
Lauren Elizabeth Taylor
April Tequila Waring
Gabrielle May Webb
Hayley Wilson
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Primary Education 5-11
Ayse Antoni
Julie Ashton
Toby Aspindle
Clare Austin
Emma Baker
Louise Barnes
Suraiya Bennett-Murray
Rabina Bi
Sarah Louise Bonner
Nieve Frances Boyd
Ellie Jade Caulfield
Elizabeth Rose Clark
Neill Coates
Charlotte Emma Coleman
Susannah Collings
Donna Cooper
Charlotte Cowie
Rebekka Dann
Robyn Eliza Dickinson
Alana Claire Doherty
Jessica Dwyer
Breda Maria Elliott
Katie Falkner
Rachel Farrell
Subia Fatima
Lisa Fielding
Rebecca Fortune
Katy Alice Maloney Fulford
Sam Groves
Catherine Amy Hall
Lydia Jane Hennessy
Grace Hodgers-Moules
Bethany Hogg
Daniel Mark Horry
Paije Howard
Bilaal Hussain
Robyn Imeson
Simone Marie Ingleson
Bethany Ann Jones
Jennifer Ann Kellow
Afshah Khan
Lucy Kinnear
Philippa Klenk
Nicole Le Brocq
Joshua Adrian Leggett
Alexandra Michelle Lennox
Conor MacLellan
Kelly Mallinson
Hannah Louise Mathewson
Lauren McAuley
Bethany Jane McDermott
James Ryan McFarlane
Samuel Joseph McMullan
George Miller
Catherine Newman
Ruth Nicholson
Rachel Louise Norrington
Madeline O’Boyle
Emily O’Connor
Rose Elizabeth Oliver
Jennifer Tucker Parkinson
Cara Patterson
Sarah-May Patterson
Lauren Pollard
Sarah Price
Nicola Proctor
Zack George Rhodes-Hey
Michael Ryan
Martha Jessica Mary Saville
Michela Sharples
Kennedy-Lee Shaw
Margaret Shaw
James Brian Shores
Alexandra Smith
Megan Smith
Victoria Smith
Christopher Joseph Spillane
Lucinda Stead
Alannah Jean Stephenson
Alexandra Ruth Stogdale
Elizabeth Strahand
Daniel Tatham
Lydia Todd
Eleanor Towers
Emily Townend
Amber Rose Walton
Stephen Weeks
Helen Westgarth
Caris White
Danielle Williams
Thomas Barry Williams
Samuel Wolff
Daniel James Wood
Jody Louise Wray
Liam Wright
LEEDS TRINITY UNIVERSITY PRIZES
PGCE Primary Education Provider Led Prize - Lisa Fielding, Primary Education 5-11
PGCE Primary Education School Direct Prize - Grace Hodgers-Moules, Primary Education 5-11