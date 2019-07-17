Mature student Michael widens career prospects with degree

A mature student from Leeds Trinity University is graduating today, after returning to full-time education for the first time in 43 years.

Michael Clayton, 57, graduates with a 2:1 in Criminology after making the brave decision to return to full-time education to improve his career prospects and widen his academic interests.

Originally from Leeds, Michael has been familiar with Leeds Trinity for many years and his first experience of the university was during his studies for an access certificate in the early-2000s. Due to family and work commitments, he was unable to extend his learning during this time.

Thirteen years later, after his children had grown up and left home, Michael decided to apply to study at the university following an informal chat with a university lecturer who reassured him that his past experiences would not deter him.

Michael said: “Leeds Trinity was my main choice, with the course offering everything I was looking for. My main concern was being accepted and I worried that a rather colourful past life could exclude me from further education.

“Studying at Leeds Trinity has changed my whole perspective; it was the first time I had been in full-time education for 43 years and I now have more confidence and skills unobtainable in my previous career.”

He added: “I occasionally feel envious of my fellow students, they are just starting in their chosen career paths, whereas my time is more limited. I am delighted that I have studied alongside them, observing their growth and maturing during the last three years.”

Michael is now preparing to start an MA in Victorian Studies at Leeds Trinity this September, home to one of the leading courses for this subject area in the UK. After his master’s study, he would like to use his qualification to source long-term employment opportunities.

Dr Danielle McDermott, senior lecturer in forensic psychology at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Michael, by his own admission had a ‘colourful background’ before coming to Leeds Trinity to study criminology as a mature student.

“Michael threw himself into everything and quickly took over as the ‘dad’ of the group. His attendance and engagement was exemplary, and despite not always being the strongest student academically, it’s been a privilege to watch him develop and achieve a 2:1 overall.

“Having students like Michael is what Leeds Trinity is all about. We are inclusive and I am proud to say that no matter what your background, we will support you in achieving your goals.”

Michael is one of 282 students graduating today from the School of Social and Health Sciences and the Institute of Childhood and Education with degrees in criminology, psychology, sociology and PGCE Primary Education.

Students will be addressed by Leeds Trinity University Pro-Chancellors Ed Anderson and the Rt Hon John Battle, and students Chloe Tear and Daniel Horry will deliver a Vote of Thanks to their classmates.

The university will also award Honorary Fellowship to Professor Edward Spiers, in recognition of his work as an academic and as an eminent military historian. Professor Spiers has helped the development of research, particularly in the postgraduate research community, at Leeds Trinity University as the institution works towards Research Degree Awarding Powers.

