Massive clean up operation underway after 150,000 people attend Leeds Carnival 2019

A massive clean-up operation is underway after the Leeds Carnival 2019 in Chapeltown which was attended by 150,000 people.

Organisers of Leeds Carnival announced the news on Twitter, saying: "How do we describe how an event like Leeds Carnival can draw 150,000 people to actively celebrate creativity, joy and togetherness."

Leftover food and drink from the Leeds Carnival 2019.

The parade went around Chapeltown but began and ended in Potternewton Park - where most of the celebrations were centred.

In the park there was live music, global cuisine, arts, crafts and fun fair rides.

The nature of the Bank Holiday Monday event meant there was a lot of rubbish and litter left in the area.

Cleaning crews started the post-party blitz around the area at 3am this morning - cleaning around the late night revellers who were still in the streets enjoying the Caribbean carnival.

Chicken leftover from Leeds Carnival 2019.

At 7am, a new team of cleaning staff arrived at the park and the shifts are set to continue throughout the day.

Leftover food containers and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks made up the bulk of the litter leftover in the park - but most of the rubbish was concentrated around the bins.

A few pineapples, leftover fast food and even a pile of leftover chicken thighs were also spotted during the clean up.

By midday, most of the litter had been swept up into huge piles at the side of the park, ready to be taken to landfill.

Most of the rubbish was concentrated around the bins in Potternewton Park.

Staff at the site said they expected the whole park to be completely clear and back to normal by Thursday morning.

The parade began and finished in the park but also went down Harehills Lane, Roundhay Road, Chapeltown Road and Harehills Avenue.

Chapeltown Road had been almost completely cleared by 12pm on Tuesday.

The Leeds Council cleaning staff said that the whole process has run "really smoothly."

They said: "There's quite a few departments involved so it's gone really smoothly.

"It's mainly food and drink wrappers that need removing.

"Leeds Carnival is great. The clean-up is worth it because hundreds of thousands of people turn out for it and it brings a lot of money back to the city."

Leeds West Indian Carnival is expected to return on the August Bank Holiday 2020.

