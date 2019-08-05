Martin House Children’s Hospice seeks entrants for Strictly Get Dancing competition

Wannabe dancers are being asked to step forward for a musicals-themed competition in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Couples who fancy themselves as the next Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers can take part in Strictly Get Dancing at the Musicals.

The event, which has a new venue at Aspire in Leeds, takes place on Saturday, November 9 but couples need to sign up before September 22 for rehearsals.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’ve all probably secretly dreamed of recreating a classic movie dance – whether it’s a classic Fred and Ginger number or a modern film like La La Land. Strictly Get Dancing at the Musicals is your chance to make that dream a reality – while raising money for Martin House at the same time.”

Couples who sign up to Strictly Get Dancing will attend six lessons at the Danceology studios in Wetherby, where dance teacher Jean Harvey will teach a Latin and a ballroom dance, with a movie musical theme. They also need to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship, before they perform on the dancefloor at Aspire in front of their family and friends. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges which will include ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot and Northern Ballet’s Laura Hatton, while Christine’s co-presenter Duncan Woods will host the evening.

Sara added: “It’s a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a star for an evening while raising money to help children and young people in your area.”

To find out more or to register, email events@martinhouse.org.uk or go to www.martinhouse.org.uk.