Have your say

A man was taken to hospital in Leeds after falling ill at Asda in Leeds.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service received a call at 2.53pm on Thursday, May 2 about an unresponsive male.

The service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the Asda site in Killingbeck on York Road, Leeds.

Police also attended the incident to provide a cordon but it is not thought a crime had taken place.

The man was taken to St James Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.