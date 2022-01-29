Man honours "strength and beauty" of late wife who died aged just 31 with incredible tattoo

Sinead Richards found a lump on her breast in late 2019 but put off visiting the doctors for two months due to apprehension, her husband Liam McDonagh, 32, told the YEP.

When she visited the doctors in early 2020, nothing was initially discovered as Sinead - from Stanningley - was believed to be 'too young' to suffer from breast cancer.

The tattoo honours Sinead

However, Liam urged Sinead to persist and return to the surgery - where it was found that she had advanced Stage Four breast cancer.

The devastating diagnosis left Sinead with an 18-month battle against the condition as it spread throughout her body.

Tragically, Sinead died on September 10, 2021 - less than a month after her wedding to Liam in August.

She also leaves behind her two daughters - Paige aged seven and Georgie aged ten - described as 'mummy's girls' by Liam.

Now, brave Liam has paid tribute to his late wife with a touching tattoo.

Popular Bradford tattooist Adam West designed and tattooed the incredible artwork with Liam, who was astounded by the outcome.

The leg piece has been praised on social media by followers of Liam's touching story.

Speaking to the YEP followings its completion, Liam said: "I love it.

"It took a lot of thought on what way to tribute Sinead's strength and beauty so I wanted to create a leg sleeve dedicated to female warriors.

"I have already had a Mayan women done and a Valkyrie women.

"The bear hood on Sinead represents her strength and power through her battle.

"Then we thought it would be nice to add a dad bear and two cubs to represent me and the girls.

"He is a quality artist."