Man describes moment he rushed to help man who fell 50ft from Cow and Calf in Ilkley

A 24-year-old has described the moment he and his girlfriend rushed to help a man who had fallen from the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley.

Sean Nicoll and his girlfriend Neve Newsholme were walking near the rocks on Sunday when they saw a man in his mid-30s lying on the ground.

Sean Nicholl and Neve Newsholme (Photo: Sean Nicholl).

"I was just shocked really," said Sean. "I rushed over while phoning an ambulance and kept him still and calm until air ambulance arrived."

It is unclear how the man fell from the rocks.

"We managed to keep him calm and still until help arrived," added Sean, of Bradford. "My girlfriend did a great job of talking to him."

The air ambulance took the man to hospital (Photo: Sean Nicholl).

The man was unconscious at first but later came round.

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where he remains in intensive care in a serious but stable condition.

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said it happened at 6.15pm.

A spokesman said: "We were called by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS), to assist with an unconscious 30-year-old male.

"Helimed (the air ambulance) and YAS crews treated the casualty, who had fallen 15m off the rocks.

"The team assisted with extraction of the seriously injured casualty to Helimed."