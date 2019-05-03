Major refurb for Greggs bus station shop

Leading food-on-the-go-retailer, Greggs, has remodelled its shop at Leeds Central Bus Station.

The shop has been refurbished to offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience, with seating available for customers who wish to enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

The newly refurbished shop includes seating

The shop will also have a brand new, self-select hot range, including fresh porridge, Southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges – all perfect when you’re on the go.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries. Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring traditional classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee. The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories.

Jo Anne Haymer, shop manager at Greggs Leeds Central Bus Station, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome our customers back to Greggs.”

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Leeds by providing our customers with a modern and convenient new-look shop.”

Shop opening times are 6.30am – 8pm on Monday to Saturday and 8.30am – 7pm on Sunday.

Factfile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with over 1,950 shops nationwide and serving over six million customers a week.

Celebrating its 80th birthday in 2019

The business has invested £100m to support growth and reshape its own supply chain in order to compete more effectively in the food-on-the-go market.