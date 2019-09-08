Maggie's Yorkshire hosts glittering ball in Leeds raising over £60k for new cancer centre

Hundreds of guests attended a colourful night of entertainment of Saturday evening when Maggie's Yorkshire hosted their Orange Ball.

A ground-breaking new Maggie's centre, the first in Yorkshire, is set to open this autumn in the grounds of St James’s University Hospital.

Dinner at Maggie's Orange Ball (Photo: Mark Flynn Photography)

The centre will offer free practical and emotional support for people affected by cancer and their friends and family.

-> Surprise treats for Leeds girl with Batten disease as she sets off on special holiday

Maggie's Yorkshire hosted the special event at The Queen's Hotel, which was dressed with splashes of orange to match the charity's logo, to raise money for the new centre.

Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing and an auction, with entertainment from multi-award winning bad The Funtime Frankies.

A number of famous faces showed their support at the ball, including Phil Bodmer, Harry Gration from BBC Look North and Lisa Thiel from Eggheads.

The evening, sponsored by engineering company Sir Robert McAlpine which built the new centre, has raised over £60,000 for the centre so far.

Martin Jenkins, chairman of Maggie’s Yorkshire Campaign Board said: “It was a fantastic night and we had some wonderful comments from guests on the evening, and both staff and volunteers worked so hard to make it a memorable night for everyone.

"We are very grateful for every person who has helped us along the way.

"The centre will cost around £600,000 a year to maintain and keep open so it is vital that we continue the great fundraising and awareness work we have started.”

Earlier this year, Leeds writer and TV Producer Kay Mellor spearheaded the ‘buy a brick campaign’ along with The Yorkshire Evening Post.

You can still buy a brick to support the charity at: www/maggiesyorkshirebuyabrick.com

-> 15 pictures from the gruelling G-Force Obstacle Run at Roundhay Park Leeds