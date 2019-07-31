Love Train - Summer Disco Party at Leeds Millennium Square: Everything you need to know

Have your say

Thousands of disco fans are preparing to get lost in music and dance the night away in Leeds.

The sold-out Love Train - Summer DISCO Party is taking place on Saturday, August 10 and will transport revellers back to the halcyon days of 1970s disco beats.

And those lucky enough to get a ticket being urged to arrive at Millennium Square early to avoid the queues.

Expect an A-Z of classics from Brutus Gold and his Love Train. Cheese and funky stuff from Abba to The Average White Band, Boney M to the Brothers Johnson, Baccara to the Bee Gees- KC & The Sunshine Band to Kool And the Gang, Labelle to Leo Sayer, Sister Sledge to Sylvester.

When does the entertainment get started?

The running times for the event are as follows:

6.45pm-7.45pm

Party and dance from the moment you enter with Disco Classics and antics from the zany, loco, disco idiot duo (Ricky & Pablo) from Cuba.



7.45pm-10.30pm

The Love Train Party begins, featuring Bri Nylon, Polly Ester, Disco Dick, Rusty Bridges, Ana Glypta, Willis Hardy Freeman, Chad Valley, Brutus Gold. as well as the 'Brutus Gold Affair' dance troupe.

10.30pm - The party ends.

What can revellers expect?

The legendary disco dance off; Brutus Gold will ride his chopper; Doin the hustle in one great line dance as well as huge Interaction and prizes

What is the dress code?

Disco fans are urged to dress up. How about your favourite 70s pop stars? Abba, Chic, The Jackson’s or even your favourite movie and TV icons, Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman The Stepford Wives, Rocky, Starsky & Hutch.

Is there a glitter station?

The Sparkle Sanctuary will be on duty from 6.45pm for all your sparkly disco needs.