Louis Theroux admits 'I did quite like' Jimmy Savile as he appears on Graham Norton Show

Journalist Louis Theroux has addressed his relationship with paedophile Jimmy Savile, admitting 'I did quite like him'.

Appearing on tonight's Graham Norton Show, documentary-maker Mr Theroux opened up on his interview with Savile when he made When Louis Met...Jimmy, admitting he initially found him personable.

Louis Theroux joins celebrity guests on tonight's The Graham Norton Show

He also said how reflecting on the 2000 documentary, and its subsequent follow-up in 2016, was part of his inspiration for writing his new book.

The programme followed Savile round his day-to-day life, including at his flat at Roundhay Park.

In it, the Jim'll Fix It presenter hinted at allegations of his abuse, telling the presenter in one scene: "We live in a very funny world...it's easier for me as a single man to say, 'I don't like children', because that puts a lot of salacious tabloid people off the hunt."

Speaking to Graham Norton on tonight's show, Mr Theroux says: "I did quite like him, which is not easy to say now because we know what he was, but I've tried to stay true to my experience at the time."

Since the documentary aired, Mr Theroux has produced follow-up Louis Theroux: Savile, addressing some of the uncomfortable scenes and talking to victims of Savile's abuse.

Mr Theroux adds in the chat show: "Even having done those two programmes, I realise there was more I wanted to get off my chest and that was one of the main impulses behind writing the book.

"I imagined early on that I was writing an edgy sort of book. A professional memoir felt safe as I didn't have to divulge much about my own psyche, my anxieties and inner workings. Including my personal life was arrived at somewhat grudgingly."

More than 450 people have come forward since Savile's death in 2011 claiming he abused them. He is thought to have been one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.

The Graham Norton Sow airs tonight at 10.35pm on BBC One.