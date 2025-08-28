A wife and mother says she has ‘never been the same person’ after losing lost both her husband and son in a fall from a building site in Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bottomley, 53, and his 17-year-old son, Clayton, from Castleford, were working together on the exterior facade of Unity Building in Liverpool when the platform failed on May 19, 2021.

They were working on the 21st floor, around 30 metres high, when witnesses heard a loud whistling noise before seeing the platform ‘free fall to the ground at speed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David died at the scene from massive blunt force chest injuries.

Clayton died three days later in hospital from multiple injuries sustained in the fall.

A Health and safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the mast climbing work platform (MCWP), supplied by Adastra Access Ltd, had been on the site sine 2019.

The platform was manufactured in China.

Following detailed examination at HSE’s Science Division facility in Buxton, investigators discovered the MCWP was not fitted with suitable safety-critical equipment required by British Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform lacked an electric motor overload system, which should alert users to motor failures requiring immediate investigation.

Examination of the drive units revealed failure of parts in each unit due to fatigue. Had the platform been equipped with proper safety systems, David and Clayton would have been alerted to the motor failure and the equipment taken out of service.

The investigation also uncovered that certificates of conformity provided to Adastra Access Ltd were fraudulent.

The company named on the certificate of conformity had not conducted any accreditation examinations, verifications, or testing of the MCWP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this discovery, Adastra Access Ltd withdrew its entire fleet of MCWPs from service.

In her victim personal statement, Paula Bottomley, David's wife and Clayton's mother, told the court: "Never in my lifetime did I ever begin to imagine having to say goodbye to my son at only 17 years old just days after losing my husband.

"Losing both of them has broken me and I am just not the same person anymore."

Their daughter Molly Bottomley said: "On 19 May 2021, my world stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have completed all my GCSEs and A-levels, attended prom, passed my driving test, got into my first relationship, and moved out into student accommodation, all without my dad and brother, which is absolutely soul crushing."

Adastra Access Ltd of Middlemore Lane West, Aldridge, Walsall, which is now in liquidation, was found guilty of breaching Section 6(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £200,000, ordered to pay £14,886.01 in costs and a victim’s surcharge of £2,000 at Liverpool Magistrates Court on August 27, 2025.

Retired HM Inspector Christine McGlynn who led the investigation said: “This was an entirely preventable tragedy that has devastated a family and robbed them of a loving husband, father and son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"David and Clayton Bottomley should have safely returned home to their family at the end of their working day, but they did not due to Adastra Access Ltd's fundamental failures to ensure the equipment they supplied was safe.

"The company failed to conduct proper checks on safety-critical systems and relied on fraudulent certificates. These failures cost two lives. This case serves as a stark reminder that cutting corners on safety has the most serious consequences."

Following the investigation, HSE issued a safety alert to the construction industry warning that some MCWPs were not fitted with suitable controls to manage the risk of platforms falling at dangerous speeds.