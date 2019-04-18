Lorry driver who blocked M62 motorist reveals how he saved man's life with KIT KATS

A hero lorry driver who used his vehicle to block a stranded motorist revealed how he saved the ill driver...with chocolate biscuits.

Mark Cutts was on the M62 near Bradford late on Wednesday night when he spotted a car crawling along in the fast lane.

Mark noticed the driver was out of the silver Kia and pushing it along, before the car veered off road and into the central barrier, ending up sideways half blocking the live lane.

Despite initially thinking the driver may be drunk, Mark and another HGV driver pulled over to help and blocked the car with their lorries while they sought help.

But after speaking with the driver, Mark realised he had become very ill due to suffering from diabetes, with his blood sugars dropping to dangerously-low levels.

"I had some Kit Kats stashed in my lorry, so I gave them to him. I was trying to cheer him up and get his blood sugars back up. The poor man had come from the Worcester area and was very dazed and confused."

Mark, from Bradford, is a lorry driver for Arla Foods, based next to the M1 at Stourton, and stayed with the man while an ambulance came.

"It was just before 1am when we left. He was in the back of the ambulance and the paramedic said if we hadn't found him he would have gone into a coma."

West Yorkshire Police officers took to Twitter after the incident praising the HGV drivers for shielding the man's car as they waited for assistance.

Pc Dave Cant wrote: "A big thank you to the two unknown HGV drivers who used their lorries to block the #M62 #Bradford when a driver collapsed at the wheel, protecting him from other traffic."