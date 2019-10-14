Lord Sugar backs Leeds' Homeless Street Angels bid for new van
Lord Alan Sugar has called on people to donate to a group of volunteers who help the homeless in Leeds after their only van was written off.
The Homeless Street Angels were taking meals into Leeds with the team for the homeless on Light Night Leeds on Thursday when smoke started billowing from their vehicle.It is the only one they have to feed the homeless and help them transport belongings if they find accommodation.
Co-founder Becky Joyce said last week she now fears for the future of the group.
Now The Apprentice star Lord Sugar has called on his 5.3 million social media followers to help the group raise £5,000 to replace the van and help prepare for winter with more stock.
He said on Twitter: "Please help the Homeless street angels raise money for a new van. They provide vital help feeding and clothing homeless people.
"It is a very worthy cause."
The Street Angels are close to hitting their target, with more than £4,700 raised.It is not the first time Lord Sugar has praised the Leeds organisation.