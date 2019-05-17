Lord Mayor of Leeds teams up with city centre gin bar to raise funds for St Gemma's Hospice

The Lord Mayor & Mayoress of Leeds, along with the Rotary Club of Leeds White Rose, got suited and booted as they joined a Leeds tailor at a charity event to raise funds for St Gemma's Hospice.

Tailors Gin bar in Grand Arcade held a cocktail evening with a speakeasy twist in aid of this year’s ‘Just One Day’ campaign.

The campaign encourages local communities, businesses and organisations to come together and raise awareness and money for the Lord Mayor, Coun Graham Latty's chosen charity, which this year is St. Gemma’s Hospice.

The bar is well known for creating an immersive Gatsby-style social experience for its guests and the Lord Mayor got into the spirit of the event by dressing up in top hats and tails.

St. Gemma’s is a Leeds-based charity providing care to those with terminal illnesses as well as support for their carers and loved ones. It has been running for over 40 years and with the help of the Lord Mayor, they are hoping to raise money towards employing a full-time nurse at the hospice.