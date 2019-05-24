Lord Mayor of Leeds picks Support After Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds as her chosen charity

The new Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor, has selected local rape crisis centre, Support After Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds (SARSVL) as her chosen charity during her year in office.

SARSVL provides specialist, free and confidential support services to women and girls who have been affected by child sexual abuse, rape and all forms of sexual violence at any time in their lives.

These include a dedicated helpline, available six days a week via Freephone, email, text and face-to-face, a range of long and short-term counselling services, and a specialist Independent Sexual Violence Advocacy service.

Katie Russell, SARSVL Trustee, said: “We are honoured and excited to have been chosen as the new Lord Mayor’s charity for the year ahead.

“It’s 10 years since we came together as a diverse group of local women activists with no funding but a unifying aim of filling a crucial gap in service provision for women and girls in Leeds.

“In this significant anniversary year, this partnership represents a poignant and vital opportunity for us to raise awareness and understanding of sexual violence and abuse in our communities, and to reach more of the victims and survivors who need and want our services.

“We’re so grateful to Councillor Taylor for recognising our specialist, grassroots work with local women and girls in this way, and we really look forward to working closely with her throughout her term in office.”