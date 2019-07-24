Lord Mayor of Leeds lays first stone at £9.3m housing development

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, has laid the first stone on a pioneering £9.3 million housing development in the north-east of the city.

She joined project partners at the Leopold Park scheme, a combined venture between Unity Homes and Enterprise and Chapeltown Cohousing (ChaCo). The site, which was owned by Leeds City Council, will provide more than 60 new homes for people in the area.

Unity will build 30 one and two bed flats for clients over 55 while ChaCo will construct 29 houses and flats and provide space for four self-build units. ChaCo will also build a common house - a community building that sees residents enjoy their own private units as well as the use of shared facilities such as washing machines, guest rooms and a large kitchen and dining room.

The development, which is due for completion by March 2021, has been funded through a £1.4m grant from Homes England, the government’s housing agency, as well as £1.34 million through its Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The remaining money has been secured by a combination of private finance and savings from ChaCo stakeholders who will live in the properties once they are built.

Coun Taylor said she was intrigued by ChaCo’s role in delivering the area’s first cohousing scheme.

She added: “I have followed the progress of this revolutionary initiative very closely.”

“It is a wonderful and fascinating concept. We live in challenging times. I am all for new ideas which bring people together. ChaCo deserves great credit for their foresight.”