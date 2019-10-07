Lord Mayor announced new Children’s Mayor of Leeds

The New Children’s Mayor of Leeds has been announced after a record number of young people took part in voting.

Wania Ahmad, from Harehills Primary School, was named by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, at an event at Leeds Civic Hall.

Wania spent much of the summer holidays campaigning in an election that saw nearly 9,000 children and young people cast their vote. It set a new record for the Children’s Mayor programme, which is part of the wider vision of creating a Child Friendly Leeds where every child and young person feels like they can have a voice.

A total of 48 schools submitted candidates and a shortlist of 12 was chosen by a panel of children and young people representing Leeds Youth Council.

The finalists were asked to write a short manifesto including an idea for how they would make Leeds an even better city for young people. Wania wrote her winning manifesto about an idea she calls Chill & Chat – a project for schools that would support the mental health and wellbeing of pupils.

As mayor, Wania will enjoy a range of experiences, including switching on the Christmas Lights in Victoria Gardens, attending the Remembrance Sunday Parade, and taking to the stage at the annual Child Friendly Leeds Live! event on Millennium Square. She will also be invited to a full council meeting where she will ask for support to help make her manifesto idea a reality.

Wania said: “I feel very proud to be able to represent the children of Leeds and I’d really like to thank all the people who have supported me and all the children who voted for me to be their new Children’s Mayor.”

For more about Wania’s progress, follow @LSChildrenMayor on Twitter.