Long-serving Leeds campaigner died after bed fall at St James' Hospital

Brian Jackson, who was 86, suffered a brain injury from the fall after he was admitted with breathing difficulties in March 2022. The inquest into his death was held at Wakefield Coroner’s Court this week.

On the night of March 9 and 10 last year, the hospital considered him to be at risk of falling from his hospital bed, so bed rails were put in position. He was also given “advanced nurse supervision”, but it was found this was not in place at around 2.30am when he suffered the fall.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said that Mr Jackson had several pre-existing illnesses prior to his fall.

Brian Jackson, who died in St James' Hospital in May of last year.

Mr McLoughlin said: “The circumstance in which he fell are unclear, save that he was found on the floor with a laceration to the back of his head. Subsequent investigations revealed he had sustained a severe brain injury which progressively worsened and involved tonic clonic seizures.”

He said that by April 14, he was left completely paralysed in one side of his body. He remained in St James’ Hospital and died on the morning of Saturday, May 7, 2022. The cause of death was recorded as a subarachnoid haemorrhage. Mr McLoughlin recorded a narrative verdict.

