Long distance Leeds United fan's cherished memories of Revie era commentaries on BBC World Service

Meet Michael Dias, the Leeds United diehard who epitomises the loyalty of the long distance football fan.

Michael, 58, started supporting United as a boy growing up in India during the club's all-conquering glory years under Don Revie.

Michael during his visit to Elland Road in 2006.

He would faithfully tune into the BBC World Service every Saturday throughout the football season, listening as its radio commentaries brought the exploits of Elland Road legends like Billy Bremner and Norman Hunter to life over the crackling airwaves.

Five decades later, Michael remains a devoted Leeds supporter who counts his first and to date only visit to Elland Road as one of his most cherished experiences.

And today, as he became the latest fan to feature in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Marching on Together series, he told how the magic of those 1960s commentaries has never left him.

Michael, who moved to Perth in Australia in 2000, said: "The commentators were so vivid with their descriptions, it felt like you could see the games unfolding in front of you.

Leeds United's Richard Cresswell celebrates a goal during the game against Sheffield Wednesday attended by Michael.

"Bremner was my first hero, I loved the way that he would not let any player from the opposition have time on the ball. I think [current Leeds head coach] Marcelo Bielsa has brought some of that back, which has been great.

"It's a lot easier following Leeds from the other side of the world these days, what with TV coverage and the internet, but those early years were so special for me."

State government worker Michael made his long-awaited pilgrimage to Elland Road in 2006, when he saw United beat Sheffield Wednesday thanks to goals from Paul Butler and Richard Cresswell.

And he is set to attend his second Leeds match this summer, when the Whites play old foes Manchester United in Perth as part of a pre-season tour.

"The way I was welcomed by the fans at Elland Road for that Sheffield Wednesday game will stay with me forever," said Michael, whose visit to LS11 came during a holiday in Europe with wife Mercia and daughter Mary Ann.

He added: "I'm now looking forward to seeing the team in Perth and – hopefully –celebrating promotion back to the top level where we belong."

