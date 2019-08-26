Live updates from Leeds Carnival - parade route, timings and pictures Leeds Carnival 2019 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Hundreds of performers are preparing to take part in Leeds West Indian Carnival this afternoon as one of the city's most popular events returns. Keep refreshing this page for the latest pictures and videos from the celebrations. 19 of the best crowd pictures from a scorching Leeds Festival 2019 Father and son team designed these AMAZING winning costumes for Leeds Carnival