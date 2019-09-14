Live updates as protesters gather in Leeds City Centre over the crisis in Kashmir

A protest is being held in Leeds city centre over the crisis in Kashmir.

More than 2,000 are expected to gather in the city centre for a demonstration over ongoing tension in Kashmar, sparked after the Indian government revoked Article 370. Article 370, a special clause in the Indian constitution which gave Kashmir significant autonomy and independence, was withdrawn on August 5. Campaigners are expected to take to the streets in Millennium Square on Saturday in protest over the move by the Indian government, according to Coun Mohammed Iqbal, who is attending the demonstration in solidarity with Leeds' Kashmiri community.