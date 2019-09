Have your say

The inquest into the death of a 13-year-old boy from Leeds who died following a road traffic accident is set to start today.

Thomas Easton, from Morley, was critically injured in a collision with a pick-up truck on Wide Lane on September 19, and died days later in hospital.

The inquest is due to begin at Wakefield Coroners Court today at 10am.

