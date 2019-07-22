Listen - New single from songbird Jade Helliwell who stunned busker with amazing duet on Leeds night out

Remember the girl on a night out in Leeds who paired up with a busker to perform Leonard Cohen’s classic Hallelujah?

Back in May of 2017 Jade Helliwell was partying in the city centre when she spotted busker Dawid Osial performing on a street corner.

Jade Helliwell.

After she asked to take the mic, the musician didn’t know what to expect - but was blown away by Jade’s soaring vocals as were the public with the facebook video generating 30 million views to date.

Now the Batley singer-songwriter has released her new single Put It On You, a collaboration with country writer and artist Jess Thristan.

Jade said: "Put It On You is a really fun song, thatI wrote with Jess about turning the tables when it comes to making the first move in a relationship. A lot of my songs are about waiting for the guy to make a move and show they’re interested...but with this one, I’m taking the reins!

She added: "It’s really playful with a production I love, influenced by my favourites (at the moment) Danielle Bradbury and Cassadee Pope.I can’t wait for everybody to hear it!"

2019 has been a big year for Jade, which began with a three-week tour in Australia, preceding two performances at the Country2 Country music festival in London.

Her single Stormchaser has racked up nearly 200,000 Spotify streams since its release in March, with Jade now sitting at 12,800 monthly listeners on the streaming platform.