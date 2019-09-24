Listed: The 86 brands offering huge discounts when student shopping night returns to Trinity Leeds with all-day event

Tens of thousands of freshers, undergraduates, post-graduates, school and college students will head to Trinity Leeds for the annual Student Social
These brands will be offering up to 50 per cent off when the UK’s biggest student shopping night returns to Trinity Leeds.

Tens of thousands of freshers, undergraduates, post-graduates, school and college students will head to Trinity Leeds for the annual ‘Student Social’ event on Tuesday, October 1. The all-day party runs from 12pm to 8pm and will include discounts, DJs, freebies, giveaways and more. Students can pre-register for the event now at: trinityleeds.com/student-social-2019 READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge