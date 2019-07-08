Listed - Search begins for YEP Leeds curry house of the year 2019

We are on the look-out to find the best Curry House of 2019.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing we love more than a curry, and with dozens to choose from across Leeds everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten? Pick up a copy of your Yorkshire Evening Post for voting details.

Voting closes on Friday, July 19.