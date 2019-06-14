Lightwater Valley: Boy who fell from roller coaster discharged from hospital

Have your say

A seven-year-old boy who fell from a roller coaster at Lightwater Valley has returned home from hospital.

The Health and Safety Executive said the boy is "out of hospital and recovering at home" following the incident on 30 May.

Witnesses said the child fell about 15ft (4.6m) from the Twister ride.

The youngster was airlifted from the Ripon theme park to Leeds General Infirmary.

He was described at one stage as being in a critical condition with head injuries.

Lightwater Valley say the Twister ride will be closed "indefinitely".

The Health and Safety Executive's investigation is ongoing.