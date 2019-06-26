"Let's Work Together" campaign: Day Three - Leeds employer gives a chance to someone seeking work

The Yorkshire Evening Post is marking day three of our series of stories for the ‘Let’s Work Together Campaign’, run jointly by the YEP and Reed In Partnership, with the experience of an employer who found the perfect role for Syed Rahman, after he had previously struggled to find work.

We are highlighting the campaign of Better Working Futures - available at Jobcentre Plus - in a bid to raise awareness and help more people, who might struggle to find a job for a variety of reasons, into work.

Businesses across Leeds are being encouraged to sign up to Better Working Futures, and give disabled people a chance.

Today we talk to the forward thinking Leeds employer who gave Syed the job he now loves.

Thaira Farooq, senior care coordinator, Carewatch Leeds, said: “Syed came for an interview and spoke to me about everything, his personal life and the struggles he faced when seeking employment.

“I gathered that he felt quite isolated about seeking employment and being given a chance.

"I looked past all of that and thought 'this guy's got some potential here', because he genuinely showed passion for what he wanted to do, that he really wanted to make a difference to people.

“He felt that the struggles he faced during his own life, made him want to go out there and make a difference to other people's lives, and also just show that it can be done.

"I thought that was great because he showed so much passion in the interview, so he was given the position.

“He went on a training course - he was taking it all on board but he was very, very quiet.

“I was concerned because in this kind of job you have to be highly engaged with people. When I saw Syed doing the training he could barely make eye contact with anybody - he was very shy.

"But since he started working, I have seen him flourish so much. Syed is a prime example that people need to be given that chance - when he comes into the office now, he is full of life.”

She urged other employers to consider signing up for Better Working Futures and said there was much support available for those who were interested.

“It is wonderful to see,” added Thaira. “Syed makes eye contact with everybody, he has so much confidence now to be able to come to an office full of people, whereas before he didn't want to speak to anybody.

“Now, he's always smiling, you can see just from looking at him that it has made such an impact.

"I am so proud of him that he's done so well.

"Lots of employers look at what they think is right for their business, and people are not always given that chance, but at Carewatch we always try to give people that chance. We genuinely believe that it can really bring the best out in people."

Better Working Futures is Reed in Partnership’s name for the Work and Health Programme in Yorkshire and the North East, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions and European Social Fund. If you are struggling to find work and would like to know what free support is available to help you, visit betterworkingfutures.co.uk

What is Better Working Futures?

Better Working Futures helps people address their barriers to employment, focusing largely on those with disabilities and other health conditions, including mental health issues and learning disabilities.

The support is completely free and participants can get help to prepare for work including managing their health, accessing skills training courses, searching and applying for jobs that suit their skills and personal circumstances, plus practicing for interviews.

They will also get support to deal with other issues, such as housing and finance and how to cope with a job and staying in work.

Each participant is paired up with a friendly employment adviser who will take the time to understand their needs.