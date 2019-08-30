Let's Ride Leeds 2019 - Route map revealed for free city centre cycling festival

Thousands of people will enjoy a view of Leeds city centre from the saddle this weekend.

The route map has been revealed for this weekend's HSBC UK Let's Ride Leeds which sees roads closed from traffic.

Organisers say: "Come along and enjoy seeing your city from the saddle. You don’t have to do the full distance – just as much or as little as you want. You don’t need to be an experienced cyclist. There will be no cars on the road, so you can wobble, zig-zag and stop as much as you like."

There will be lots of free activities for all the family to enjoy at Sunday's ride out including an extreme mountain bike stunt display.

The public will also be able to meet Great Britain cycling team athlete, Gabriel Cullaigh, who will be taking part in a live Q&A from 12.30pm (time subject to change on the day).

Need a bike for the day?

Organisers have bike hire available on the day if either you or your friends and family don't have a bike of your own. Head over to Festival Zone 1 or Festival Zone 2 to find the right bike hire for you.