Leeds woman who died after being hit by van in Rothwell pictured as police renew appeal
A Leeds woman who died after being struck by a van in Rothwell has been pictured - as police renew an appeal for witnesses.
Susan Taylor, 63, from the Rothwell area, died after being struck by a white Long Wheel Base Mercedes Sprinter Van on Park Crescent, Rothwell, on Wednesday December 1.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The force has asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage of the incident, make contact with West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting reference 720 of 1st December 2021.
