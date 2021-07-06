Julie Whitaker said the unbelievably preserved advert for her home on the Ring Road, Cross Gates has been passed down from generation to generation for the past 84 years.

She found the advert in a kitchen drawer of her home in 1992 when she bought the property for around £60,000.

The advert valued the home at £628 in 1937 - with a total deposit of just £33 needed to secure the property.

Julie's home was described as "spacious with a tiled bathroom and WC, tarmac drive and room for garage."

The property was a 'show home' at the time "available to view day and night".

Julie's home even came with "no legal costs" and "free decorations".

The advert is believed to have been placed by Gill and Varley Builders.

Julie has kept the advert in perfect condition.

She said she now hoped to find the full page in the YEP archive to complete the history.

Julie added: "It was in a kitchen drawer when we moved in and I kept it in a plastic wallet filed away, then put it in a picture frame, but never put it up on display.

"It was stuck onto a piece of sugar paper and I left it on it.

"My home is probably valued at £220K to £250K now, it was on the market in 1992 when I bought it at £61,500.