Leeds woman scoops £25,000 by playing Health Lottery

A lucky woman from Leeds has told of her elation after winning £25,000 on The Health Lottery.

Elizabeth Wilson was greeted with the news and a bottle of champagne from the Health Lottery team.

She said: "I was so delighted to win the money, it came as such a shock when I was told.

"I play The Health Lottery because it helps so many great causes."

Elizabeth, originally from Glasgow, added: "It's so good to win so thank you Health Lottery!"

The Health Lottery has raised more than £109 million for causes across the UK since its launch in 2011.

It currently supports more than 2,900 different causes and charities and there are five chances to win each week.