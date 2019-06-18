Leeds woman posts positive messages of hope on bridge where young woman lost life

A woman has posted positive messages of hope on a bridge in West Yorkshire where a young woman lost her life.

A young woman in her 20s from Manchester died after falling from Scammonden Bridge on Saturday June 15th, police confirmed.

The messages were posted on the bridge.

The M62 was closed for several hours in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Psychotherapist Victoria Foulds-Duncan, 30, from Leeds, posted the messages - including one which said "your life matters" - yesterday.

She hopes the messages will be seen by anyone suffering with their mental health.

Other messages include "Don't be afraid to help, you are strong" and "You are amazing, it doesn't have to end this way."

Victoria.

In a Facebook post she said: "After learning of the death of a young woman on Scammonden Bridge yesterday (the second in 2 months, with many other tragic losses to date); a young woman jumping from a bridge in Leeds yesterday (with the police called there 3 times in 2 days); and other bridge-related incidents very recently in Leeds, I felt I had to try something. Even if it only helps one person.



"The notes are handwritten on one side, have a QR code for my webpage providing positive messages, distraction, and the numbers of crisis helplines, and are laminated."

Victoria originally saw the idea by 'Bridge the Gap'.

She is encouraging other people to also post their own messages on the bridges.

Victoria has funded the cost of the materials herself and is not receiving any financial gain.

To contact Samaritans call 116 123.