Leeds woman not seen since leaving hospital

A missing Leeds woman was last seen leaving hospital.

Shirley Knight lives in Rodley but may be in Leeds city centre or east Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins, with black hair and was wearing gold earrings, gold necklaces, a red top, tight grey jeans and black Ugg boots.

She was last seen by medical staff in hospital.

Contact police on 101 if you any information as to Ms Knight's whereabouts.