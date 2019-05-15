Leeds wins funding for new Stay Safe Hub for women who are sleeping rough

A new Stay Safe Hub for women will be set up in Leeds after a successful funding bid led by Leeds City Council.

The hub, which will have five emergency beds, will add to Leeds Street Support efforts.

The funding request was approved by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government and should mean around £120k will be available to provide the new resource.

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council executive member for communities, said: “We welcome news that our funding application for a Stay Safe Hub for women has been successful.

“It will enable us to provide five additional emergency access beds for females and develop this facility in Leeds.

“It complements our street support work to help rough sleepers, and those at risk of rough sleeping, access the support and settled housing they need to leave the streets for good.”

The bid successfully secured funding from the government’s Rapid Rehousing Pathway, which was launched as part of the Rough Sleeping Strategy in August 2018.

A key part of the approach is to ensure those who sleep rough, or are at risk of rough sleeping, rapidly get the support they need, from the streets through to sustained accommodation.

Details of the Leeds scheme will now be confirmed and the council hopes to see the provision made available by the summer.

The hub will provide a safe environment away from the street.

During a short stay clients will be fully assessed and have a personal plan designed to alleviate their housing situation and reduce the likelihood of them rough sleeping in the future.

In February the government announced that Leeds would be one of the 42 early adopters that will receive Rapid Rehousing Pathway funding. Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council is another.

