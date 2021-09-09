Leeds widow completes gruelling marathons as nearly £250k raised for Prostate Cancer UK

Tina Pinder joined TV pundit Jeff Stelling and 200 football fans last week as they completed the fourth March For Men, raising almost £250,000 for the charity.

Jeff dedicated the walk to Tina's husband Lloyd, who sadly died of prostate cancer last year after striking up a friendship with the Sky Sports star on the first marathon march.

The father-of-two, from South Milford, was 43 when he was diagnosed with a severe form of prostate cancer in 2016.

Sadly he died in September 2020 but during those intervening years, Lloyd threw himself into fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK.

Tina has vowed to continue his fundraising legacy, raising thousands of pounds as she completed two legs of the 2021 March for Men.

The Pavers Foundation, where Tina works as the head of HR, has made a generous donation of £2,000 in support of her incredible effort.

Tina said: "From my husband’s diagnosis in 2016, he worked tirelessly to raise awareness about this terrible disease as well as lots of money to help fund much needed research.

Jeff Stelling, joined by 200 football fans, crosses the finish line

“I feel like I’ve got to carry on the work that he did, using his name to keep raising that awareness.”

Jeff’s 100-mile week began in the North East on August 30, before he headed to Yorkshire the following day - making stops at Lloyd's beloved Sunderland FC and Kirk Deighton Rangers AFC, in Wetherby, the club where Lloyd played for more than 30 years.

The route concluded in the capital with a route from Millwall FC to Tottenham Hotspur, visiting Queens Park Rangers and European champions Chelsea along the way.

Jeff said: “It’s hard to believe we began this journey five years ago at Hartlepool and now we’re here, 33 walking marathons down and with thousands of people, many who have been affected by prostate cancer in some way, marching with me.

“We’ve faced travel problems, getting lost, every type of weather and more blisters than I can count, but the togetherness that everyone on these marches has shown has been truly unbelievable - especially considering the effect the last 18 months has had on us all.

“Covid has had a horrific impact on lives across the UK, but prostate cancer has not gone away. In fact, it’s now more important than ever that we support men and their loved ones.

“One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. Our dads, partners, brothers, grandads, uncles and friends.

"I’m so proud to have played a part in the fight against prostate cancer, and I’m eternally grateful to the thousands of walkers, volunteers, staff and celebrities who have been involved over the years.”