Leeds What's On - The 7 events you don't want to miss in the rest of June

There are many huge events still to come in the second half of June.

Here is a roundup of everything going on:

1. Grease the Musical

Grease is the word at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday 19th June to Saturday 20th July 2019.

1. Grease the Musical

Grease is the word at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday 19th June to Saturday 20th July 2019.
2. North Leeds Food Festival

North Leeds Food Festival comes to Roundhay Park on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June 2019.

2. North Leeds Food Festival

North Leeds Food Festival comes to Roundhay Park on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June 2019.
3. Interpol

Interpol hit the stage at the 02 Academy on June 25th.

3. Interpol

Interpol hit the stage at the 02 Academy on June 25th.
4. Leeds Food and Drink Festival

Leeds Food and Drink Festival comes to Millenium Square from Friday June 28th to Sunday June 30th.

4. Leeds Food and Drink Festival

Leeds Food and Drink Festival comes to Millenium Square from Friday June 28th to Sunday June 30th.
