Leeds What's On - The 7 events you don't want to miss in the rest of June There are many huge events still to come in the second half of June. Here is a roundup of everything going on: 1. Grease the Musical Grease is the word at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday 19th June to Saturday 20th July 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. North Leeds Food Festival North Leeds Food Festival comes to Roundhay Park on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Interpol Interpol hit the stage at the 02 Academy on June 25th. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Leeds Food and Drink Festival Leeds Food and Drink Festival comes to Millenium Square from Friday June 28th to Sunday June 30th. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2