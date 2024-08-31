From football players and managers to actresses and authors, Leeds is home to some of the world’s best.

Beryl Burton OBE English racing cyclist Beryl Burton OBE won more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and set numerous national records. She was born in the Halton area of Leeds but grew up in Morley.

Peter O'Toole Peter O'Toole was born at St James' Hospital and went on to become a English stage and film actor. O'Toole was known for many roles, including his part in Lawrence of Arabia (1962).

Jack P Shepherd Pudsey-born Jack Peter Shepherd is an English actor, best known for the role of David Platt on ITV soap opera Coronation Street. He won the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year in 2008 and Best Actor in 2018.

Charlie Heaton Leeds-born actor and musician Charles Heaton is best known for starring as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Nell McAndrew Tracey Jane McAndrew, known as Nell McAndrew, is an English glamour model, TV presenter and fitness trainer. Born in Belle Isle, McAndrew posed as Lara Croft for photoshoots and the sponsorship of Lucozade from 1998-1999.