Leeds walk of fame: These are the 24 city celebrities who should get a star on a local walk of fame

Leeds has birthed - and fostered - much incredible talent.

From football players and managers to actresses and authors, Leeds is home to some of the world’s best.

And if Leeds was to have its very own walk of fame, like Hollywood, there is an endless list of people who would fit the bill.

Here are our top picks - 24 of the finest people with Leeds ties to have made their mark.

English racing cyclist Beryl Burton OBE won more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and set numerous national records. She was born in the Halton area of Leeds but grew up in Morley.

1. Beryl Burton OBE

Peter O'Toole was born at St James' Hospital and went on to become a English stage and film actor. O'Toole was known for many roles, including his part in Lawrence of Arabia (1962).

2. Peter O'Toole

Pudsey-born Jack Peter Shepherd is an English actor, best known for the role of David Platt on ITV soap opera Coronation Street. He won the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year in 2008 and Best Actor in 2018.

3. Jack P Shepherd

Leeds-born actor and musician Charles Heaton is best known for starring as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

4. Charlie Heaton

Tracey Jane McAndrew, known as Nell McAndrew, is an English glamour model, TV presenter and fitness trainer. Born in Belle Isle, McAndrew posed as Lara Croft for photoshoots and the sponsorship of Lucozade from 1998-1999.

5. Nell McAndrew

Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa was appointed manager of Leeds United, leading the club to promotion back to the Premier League in 2020. He departed with the football club in February 2022.

6. Marcelo Bielsa

