Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips hailed for champion work in the community

He's the homegrown football hero who can always be trusted to do the right thing on and off the pitch.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is a regular supporter of events organised by the club's charitable arm, the Leeds United Foundation.

Kalvin Phillips and Leeds United team-mate Tyler Roberts do their bit at a festive dinner for the homeless.

He has also been heavily involved in United's partnership with the Leeds General Infirmary-based Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

And his dedication to good causes in the city has now received deserved recognition, with the 23-year-old Leeds-born midfielder being named United's PFA Community Champion for the 2018/19 season.

Kalvin said: “I’ve been at the club for so many years now and I think especially given this is the city I’m from it makes it even more important to me to spend time doing different activities within the community.

“Whether it’s visiting a local school, taking part in a project or programme with the Leeds United Foundation or supporting local charities, I love just going along and meeting different people, hearing their stories and making them feel loved by the club.

“Hopefully by going along to some of these visits I can help to make a difference to someone or at least help to put a smile on their face for a few hours.”

Kalvin's efforts in the community have also seen him lending a hand at a festive meal organised by Streetwise, a charity that works with homeless people.

He also took the time to travel to London to surprise a young kidney disease sufferer for the Channel 5 programme Do The Right Thing.

Alan Scorfield, chief executive of the Leeds United Foundation, said: “What is great about Kalvin is that he doesn’t just show up to an event, he really enjoys meeting the people involved and taking part in whatever activity is going on – he wants to learn more about the programmes and the work that is being done in the community.”