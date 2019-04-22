Leeds United players provide morale boost for hospital's young heart patients

Leeds United stars Pablo Hernandez and Gjanni Alioski helped put smiles on faces as they met some of the city's bravest and most inspirational youngsters.

Pablo and Gjanni dropped into the congenital heart ward at Leeds Children's Hospital in support of the club’s charity partnership with the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF).

Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski meets a young patient at Leeds Children's Hospital.

They handed out gifts and spent time chatting with young patients about their treatment at the hospital, which is on the Leeds General Infirmary site.

Speaking to United's LUTV in-house television station during the visit, Macedonian international Gjanni said: “It’s not easy to come and see the kids in the hospital, they have problems with their heart, but it’s good that we can make them a little bit happier.

"To speak with them and ask them how they are feeling and if you see the parents and how they feel – I just wish them all the best and I hope they recover so quickly.

“It’s good what the club are doing here with us players, I like to help [the patients] and to make them a little happy.

Leeds United players Pablo Hernandez and Gjanni Alioski spread some cheer at Leeds Children's Hospital.

"It’s good to say something to them, to wish them all the best and to help motivate them in their recovery.”

United are aiming to provide new equipment such as life support and dialysis machines on the back of the partnership with the CHSF.

Other funds raised will go towards the refurbishment of the CHSF family unit at the LGI.

Leeds are also laying on a series of money-can’t-buy experiences for young heart patients and their families.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, one of the special United-themed treats already arranged saw Tom Atkinson, a teenage fan who was born with congenital heart disease, being presented with a shirt by Whites striker Kemar Roofe during a visit to the club's Thorp Arch training ground.

An online donations page can be found by searching for 'all leeds all heart’ on the Just Giving website.