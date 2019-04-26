Leeds United fans urged to have their say on new artwork planned for club's centenary

Time is running out for Leeds United fans to help pick the Whites dream team that will be immortalised in a new piece of art marking the club's centenary.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, United have asked top sports artist Jamie Cooper to create the three-metre oil on canvas during the build-up to October's 100-year milestone.

It will feature the club's two title-winning managers, Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson, along with every member of the Bremner XI, a previously-announced selection of Leeds's 11 greatest players.

Fans have been voting for the last month on which other Whites heroes should be included, with the likes of Terry Cooper, Mick Jones, Trevor Cherry, John Sheridan, David Batty and Gary Kelly all on a 60-strong shortlist drawn up by United.

And supporters who have yet to have their say on the artwork – dubbed the Leeds United Dream Scene –should not wait much longer to get involved, as the vote closes on Monday.

A Leeds spokeswoman told the YEP: "The response from fans so far on this initiative has been brilliant so a big thank you to everyone who has already submitted their vote.

"We'd like as many supporters as possible to be involved and have their say, so don't miss out on the opportunity to play your part."

A fans' vote in 2017 and 2018 decided the line-up of the Bremner XI, with legends such as John Charles, Jack Charlton, Eddie Gray, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and Lucas Radebe taking their place in it alongside Billy Bremner himself.

For further information about the Dream Scene vote, visit the www.leedsunited.com website.

The artwork forms part of an ambitious series of events and projects being organised for United's centenary celebrations.

Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs are playing a show at Elland Road on Saturday, June 8, to help wish the Whites a happy birthday.

And last week United announced that Leeds author Robert Endeacott is writing a 400-page book telling the story of their first 100 years.

Leeds's players will also wear a special centenary crest on their shirts throughout the 2019/20 season.