Leeds United fan's bucket list wishes after terminal cancer diagnosis

A Leeds United fan diagnosed with terminal cancer has put a VIP trip to the Elland Road club on his bucket list.

Real Junk Food Project volunteer Darren Instone was told last month he has incurable cancer and only has between nine and 12-months left to live.

A bucket list appeal has been launched to give the 52-year-old the chance to fulfil his last wishes and have a positive focus.

Mr Instone, of College Grove, Wakefield, has so far listed a VIP matchday trip to Elland Road and a holiday in Las Vegas with a helicopter ride above the Grand Canyon.

He would also like to swim with dolphins and take a trip to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Mr Instone - who needs daily care as he suffers from a number of complex medical conditions including cerebral palsy - has volunteered with the Real Junk Project for three years.

He helped project founder Adam Smith set up a new site on Denby Dale Road, Wakefeld, last June, which has delivered 200 tons of food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Mr Smith, said: "He has got a heart of gold and everybody loves him. He is the life and soul of the project and cares so much about it.

"He struggles with mobility and communication, but he is a core member of the team."

Mr Smith added: "He is a massive Leeds fan and would love a VIP match day experience, have a meal and watch a game."

Mr Instone, who is suffering from sarcoma cancer in his stomach, intestine, bowel and his left leg, said: "The bucket list is a great idea. I was a bit reluctant at first, but it gives me something to look forward to. If I could go to Las Vegas that would be a dream."

The bucket list appeal has been launched by carer Sara Brooks, who works for Homeinstead Senior Care.

Mrs Brooks, who has been one of Mr Instone's carers since May, said: "The only medical intervention available to him is increasing the amount of pain relief medication as his condition deteriorates.

" I felt like I needed to be able do something for him. Me and my colleagues and Darren's friends are all in agreement that we should try and make Darren's last months as enjoyable and fulfilling as possible."

Mr Instone has asked for 20 per cent of cash raised during the crowdfunding campaign to be shared between Cancer Research UK and The Real Junk Food Project.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/bucket-list-challenge