Leeds United fan launches appeal for club to recognise Norwegian supporter with Parkinson's disease who flies to city to support team

A Leeds United fan has launched an appeal for the club to recognise the incredible efforts of a Norwegian fan.

Petter, from Norway, travels across five or six times a season to watch Leeds United despite suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Lee Stowe bumped into Petter in The Scarborough Taps.

He tweeted: "This is Petter from Norway.

"Bumped into him in the Scarborough Taps last night.

"He travels to watch Leeds 5 or 6 times a year on his own from Norway.

"What's remarkable is that he has Parkinson's Disease.

"Let's get this global and hope the club recognise Petter.

"Legend."

Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

The three main symptoms of Parkinson's disease are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (tremor), slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.