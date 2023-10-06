A mural dedicated to a Leeds United legend has been unveiled in the city today.

Located on Elland Road, directly opposite the football ground, a mural honouring former footballer Eddie Gray has been revealed.

Gray is now a club ambassador for Leeds United but played in 579 games and scored 69 goals for the Whites during his heyday.

He represented Leeds from 1965 to 1966 and later between 1983 and 1984, winning the league title twice and the FA Cup once.

The mural is the 14th Leeds United commissioned piece and was led by creative designer Rhys Lowry and artist Adam Duffield with the help of artists Jamie Steward and Luke Dunn.

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust said: “The Eddie mural has been probably one of the most requested murals so far, so it’s great that we could get the location right opposite the ground.

"Eddie will always be an iconic face at Leeds United so we’re proud we can add this to the ongoing list of Leeds United themed art around the city.

"A big thanks to supporters’ groups LU Texas, LUSCOS and El Loco Gnomes for funding the project, with support from RIM Scaffolding. We love working with such talented artists and designers who deliver amazing execution and passion in these stunning pieces of art for us all to enjoy.”

